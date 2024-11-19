The Wishful Thinking By Guo Lin Wins Bronze In A' Giftware Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Wishful Thinking

Guo Lin's Innovative Giftware Design, The Wishful Thinking, Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Awards

The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of giftware design, has announced that The Wishful Thinking by Guo Lin has been honored with the Bronze A' Design Award in the Giftware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Guo Lin's innovative design within the giftware industry, acknowledging its outstanding creativity and practicality.

The Wishful Thinking's recognition by the A' Giftware Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the giftware industry. By aligning with and advancing industry standards and practices, this innovative design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and potential for positive impact.

The Wishful Thinking stands out in the market through its unique blend of Hezhe ethnic culture and modern design elements. The gift box features four meticulously crafted products: a notebook with a Hezhe-inspired fish skin inlay metal clasp, a pen with intricate carvings depicting the Tree of Life and a soaring swan, a red and gold USB flash drive with delicate textures and a practical gold lid, and a brass metal fish bookmark with elegant enamel work. Each product carries an auspicious symbolic meaning, conveying the giver's good wishes while promoting the rich culture of the Hezhe nation.

This well-deserved recognition from the A' Giftware Design Award serves as motivation for Guo Lin and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. By inspiring further exploration and fostering creativity within the brand, this achievement has the potential to influence industry standards and contribute to the ongoing advancement of giftware design.

The Wishful Thinking was designed by Guo Lin.

About Tongjiang Guolin Hezhen Shatao Culture Promotion Co., Ltd.
Tongjiang National Forest Hezhe Sha Tao Culture Promotion Limited Company focuses on developing and selling creative cultural products related to the Hezhe ethnic group's Sha Tao culture. The company, led by its legal representative and visiting professor Guolin, prioritizes social benefits and follows the ideology of "intangible cultural heritage + copyright + cultural creativity + Internet." By leveraging regional cultural advantages and copyright creation, the company has developed a series of highly appreciated cultural and creative products that showcase the distinct characteristics of Hezhe culture.

About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology.

