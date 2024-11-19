ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Order backlog at $22.1 billion; Revenues of $1.7 billion;

Non-GAAP net income of $99 million; GAAP net income of $79 million;

Non-GAAP net EPS of $2.21; GAAP net EPS of $1.77



HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT ) (TASE: ESLT) , the international high defense company, reported today its consolidated results for the third quarter ended September

30, 2024.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 4 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems , commented:



"Elbit Systems reports a strong quarter, with substantial growth across key performance measures exceeding our internal goals, while meeting our customers' needs in Israel and worldwide. The Company's order backlog, which hit a record high of over $22 billion, provides stability and resilience for the Company for years to come, as our investments in R&D create strong foundations for long-term growth and development. Our highly regarded solutions and products are experiencing high demand. This consistent growth reflects the quality and excellence driven by our dedicated and outstanding employees in Israel and in our subsidiaries around the world."

Third quarter 2024 results:

Revenues in the third quarter of 2024

were $1,717.5 million, as compared to $1,501.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Aerospace revenues increased by 7% in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2023 mainly due to increased UAS sales in Israel. C4I and Cyber revenues increased by 13% in the third quarter of 2024 mainly due to radio systems and command and control systems sales. ISTAR and EW revenues increased by 13% mainly due to Electronic Warfare and Electro-Optic systems sales. Land revenues increased by 24% due to the increase in ammunition and munition sales in Israel. Elbit Systems of America revenues increased by 17% due to the increase in night-vision systems and medical instrumentation sales.

For distribution of revenues by segments and geographic regions see the tables on page 12.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $419.4 million (24.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $374.2 million (24.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 was $412.8 million (24.0% of revenues), as compared to $367.2 million (24.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses, net

were $119.9 million (7.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $103.3 million (6.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $91.3 million (5.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $86.0 million (5.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses, net were $75.7 million (4.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $71.8 million (4.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $140.7 million (8.2% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $120.0 million (8.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2024 was $125.8 million (7.3% of revenues), as compared to $106.1 million (7.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Financial expenses, net

were $45.0

million in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $35.7

million in the third quarter of 2023.

Taxes on income were $12.8

million in the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $10.0

million in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2024 was $98.8

million (5.8% of revenues), as compared to $76.5

million (5.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2024 was $79.1

million (4.6% of revenues), as compared to $60.7

million (4.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's

shareholders were $2.21 for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to $1.71 for the third quarter of 2023. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2024 were $1.77, as compared to $1.36 in the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's order backlog

as of September

30, 2024 totaled $22.1

billion. Approximately 66% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 37% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2024 and 2025.



Cash flow provided by operating activities

in the nine months ended September

30, 2024

was $82.5 million, as compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $200.0

million in the nine months ended September

30, 2023. The cash flow in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was affected mainly by the increase in contract liabilities, which was offset by the increase in inventories and trade receivables.

__________











* see page 4

Impact of the "Swords of Iron" War on the Company:

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel's southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of brutal attacks on civilian and military targets. Hamas also launched extensive rocket attacks on the Israeli population and industrial centers located along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip and on many other parts of the country. Israel has also been attacked by other terrorist organizations on different fronts, including from Lebanon, which have prompted military responses from Israel on these fronts. Following the attacks, the State of Israel declared a state of war, which is ongoing.

Since the commencement of hostilities, Elbit Systems has experienced a material increased demand for its products and solutions from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) compared to the demand levels prior to the war. The Company has also increased its support to the IMOD, mainly through deliveries of its systems and the dedicated efforts of our employees. At the same time, the Company continues its activities in the international markets with the support of its local subsidiaries. Subject to further developments, which are difficult to predict, the IMOD's increased demand for the Company's products and solutions may continue and could generate material additional orders for the Company.

While the vast majority of the facilities in Israel continue to operate uninterrupted, some operations have experienced disruptions due to supply chain and operational constraints, including among others due to limitations on exports to Israel, increase of transportation costs and delays, material and component shortages, attacks by anti-Israeli organizations, the relocation of certain production lines, evacuation of employees and employee recruitment for reserve duty. The number of employees recruited was approximately 8% as of September 30, 2024, and could fluctuate depending on future developments.

Elbit Systems has taken a number of steps to protect the safety and the security of its employees in Israel and abroad, to support its increased production, to mitigate existing and potential supply chain disruptions and to maintain business continuity, including the relocation of production lines from facilities in evacuated areas to alternative facilities; recruitment of additional employees; increased monitoring of global supply chains to identify delays, shortages and bottlenecks; rescheduling of deliveries to certain customers as necessary; and an increase of inventories.

The extent of the effects of the war on the Company's performance will depend on future developments of the war that are difficult to predict at this time, including its duration and scope. We continue to monitor the situation closely.

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data, including Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, is presented to enable investors to have additional information on our business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to our financial results. We believe such data provides useful information to investors and analysts by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of our financial results over time. The non-GAAP adjustments exclude amortization expenses of intangible assets related to acquisitions that occurred mainly in prior periods, capital gains related primarily to the sale of investments, restructuring activities, uncompensated costs related to "Swords of Iron" war, non-cash stock based compensation expenses, revaluations of investments in affiliated companies, non-operating foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time tax expenses, and the effect of tax on each of these items. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they supplement and/or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past, and future periods.

Specifically, management uses Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to measure the ongoing gross profit, operating profit and net income performance of the Company because the measure adjusts for more significant non-recurring items, amortization expenses of intangible assets relating to prior acquisitions, and non-cash expense which can fluctuate year to year.

We believe Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted operating income, and Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders are useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because they provide measures of the Company's ongoing performance that enable these users to perform trend analysis using comparable data.

Management uses Adjusted diluted earnings per share to evaluate further adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders while considering changes in the number of diluted shares over comparable periods.

We believe adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to existing shareholders, potential shareholders and other users of our financial information because it also enables these users to evaluate adjusted net income attributable to Company's shareholders on a per-share basis.

The non-GAAP measures used by the Company are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. We believe that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies. They should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Data:

(US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)