Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 51 Russian Uavs Overnight

As of 09:00 on Tuesday, November 19, Ukrainian defense forces shot down 51 Russian drones.

The Ukrainian Air Force wrote this in a post on its Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

From 19:30 on November 18, Russians attacked Ukraine with 87 Shahed combat UAVs and unidentified drones launched from the areas of Russia's Kursk, Orel, and temporarily occupied Crimea.

The aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 09:00, 51 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed in the Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions.

Casualties as Russian kamikaze drone hits apartment block in Hlukhiv

As many as 30 enemy UAVs disappeared from radars in different regions across Ukraine. One drone remains in the airspace of Ukraine, and combat operations continue.

As reported by Ukrinform, Seven people, including a child, were killed in Hlukhiv, Sumy region, as a result of a Russian drone attack on the evening of November 18.