QRDI Council Supported Innovation In Health Sector During WISH

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council proudly served as an official partner at the seventh annual World Innovation Summit for (WISH), held recently, at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC). The two-day summit brought together over 3,000 health policymakers, innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and practitioners, all focused on exploring groundbreaking solutions to some of the world's most pressing health challenges.

This opportunity with WISH supports the QRDI Council's strategic focus on advancing healthcare innovation, a key part of their three core pillars: scientific research, RDI talent development, and innovation. QRDI Council integrates healthcare innovation across its programs and initiatives, working closely with local, private, and government sectors to drive impactful scientific research and foster growth in Qatar's scientific community.

During WISH, QRDI Council led three beneficial sessions, each highlighting key aspects of Qatar's research and innovation landscape.

The first day witnessed Ms. Sara Al Safar, International Partnerships Manager at QRDI Council, who shared insights into Qatar's dynamic research and innovation ecosystem. In her presentation, she highlighted the Council's mission to foster collaboration and drive impactful programs that are shaping the future of Qatar's innovation landscape.

Following her speech, QRDI Council hosted a session titled Unlocking Qatar's Innovation Capacity: Empowering Collaboration Through Open Innovation Calls, which brought together experts for a lively panel discussion. The focus was on the Council's Open Innovation Program, its goals, progress, and the success stories emerging from it. Notably, the session spotlighted groundbreaking collaborations with key players in Qatar's healthcare sector, illustrating the power of partnership in advancing technological solutions to healthcare challenges.