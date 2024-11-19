Best Selling Children's Book Author Jomo Jesús Thomas Suriel Wins The Literary Titan Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The award is for his books“The Emotions Volcano” and“The Angry Vacuum”.

VALLEY STREAM, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jomo Jesús Thomas Suriel is an award-winning, bestselling author of emotional intelligence picture for children and has received two Literary Titan Awards for his books. The 8 year old is a prolific author and is helping to emotional intelligence and change the perception of autism and success, Elon Musk is one of the richest and most successful people in the world and he has Asperger, it us important to help young children at an early age to learn to manage emotions and that will help them be successful in life, says Jomo Jesus.“The world needs more brilliant minds that are emotionally intelligent children.”The bilingual (Spanish and English) author is focused on helping young children worldwide empower themselves and learn emotional literacy and emotional intelligence. His passion for reading and writing books to help young kids and neurodivergent children learn emotional intelligence started at the age of four. Mental health and well-being for kids as well as the development of emotional intelligence for children, are increasingly important matters for educators, parents, children and caregivers. Recent studies from the CDC (Center for Disease Control Agency in the USA) show that one in 36 children is now diagnosed with autism. According to research published in the British Medical Bulletin , approximately 15% to 20% of people globally are considered neurodiverse. Neurodiverse includes the following: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Autism Spectrum Disorder, Dyslexia and Dyspraxia, Bipolar Disorder, Tourette Syndrome and Oppositional Defiance Disorder.During the 2021 COVID pandemic, Jomo Jesus became concerned about mental health of kids during the lockdown and wrote his first book,“Sid the Super Happy Defeats the Angries.”. With the help of his father, Jomo Gamal Thomas that helped to illustrate his books, Jomo Jesús continued his passion for writing books about kids dealing with strong emotions and demonstrating resiliency and self-awareness. He expanded his emotional intelligence children's book series to four books with an upcoming fifth children's picture book titled,“The Critical Critters,” which deals with managing self-doubt and increasing self-awareness, positive self-talk, and positive psychology for young children. His goal is to empower every child to learn to recognize their own emotions, learn coping skills to manage emotions and self-regulation.The young author is receiving a warm reception from young children, parents and educators as he is a multiple times best selling Amazon children's picture book author. His books have been nominated for the Mom's Choice Award, NAACP Image Award and he has won two Literary Titan Awards. Amazon best sellers for children's educational reference for kids learning positive self-talk. teaching self-awareness, mindfulness, and social-emotional learning. He develops fun adventures for kids to learn emotional intelligence with Sid the Super Happy Kid and his sister fellow heroine, Laura the Emotions Explorer. He was inspired to write by his father, Jomo Gamal Thomas, author and illustrator. Jomo Jesús learned English as a second language in less than 6 months and was writing his own children's picture books On anger management and self-regulation of emotions by 4 years old. He says that emotional intelligence is a superpower that all kids need to learn.His gift for storytelling has led him to create exciting and heartfelt emotional intelligence books that capture the imagination of young readers and helps them to manage and control emotions. His stories often are about children making smart choices and decisions.In the Emotions Volcano, the book demonstrates a rollercoaster of emotions for kids. Laura and her brother Sid have space adventures and tackle emotional challenges that make the volcanoes on Planet Moodswing erupt. Laura and Sid, the story's superhero siblings, use their special powers to help other children that are stressed out in school because of an upcoming math test. In his sequel, The Angry Vacuum, Sid and a Laura have to help children deal with an out-of-control A.I. (artificial intelligence) robot because the teacher forgot to set a timer and now the emotions of both the children and the robot are out of control. The valuable lesson learned is how kids can learn through example ways to resolve their emotions and use coping techniques to calm their emotions. Both books won Literary Titan Gold Awards, making him one of the youngest winners to receive the award. Additionally, he has received many positive reviews on GoodReads and received multiple five-star reviews by Readers' Favorite for The Angry Vacuum and The Emotions Volcano. He is continuing his mission to help children around the globe learn emotional intelligence.About the AuthorJomo Jesus Thomas Suriel has been featured on NewsBreak, LI Herald, The Globe and Mail, About Insider, Yahoo Finance, Digital Journal, Reader's Favorite, OnlinebookClub, Fox 4, EURWEB and MSN article,“Meet Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel, the 8 Year Old Author Transforming Children's Literature,” by Fisher Jack.“The Angry Vacuum” and“The Emotions Volcano” have captured the hearts of children and parents alike, earning spots on Amazon's bestseller list. He has written four children's books that average around 5 stars on GoodReads. He is homeschooled and attends the Clifton Academy of Sandra Clifton, MBA. 