Kenya To Host 55Th UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) Meeting In December

The of Health, represented by Principal Secretary and Chair of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board (PCB), Mr. Harry Kimtai, has confirmed Kenya's readiness to host the 55th PCB meeting in Nairobi from

December 10-12, 2024.



During a UNAIDS PCB Bureau meeting on

November 4th, Mr. Kimtai highlighted Kenya's commitment to advancing inclusive response strategies and emphasized the importance of unified global efforts to end by 2030. Mr. Kimtai noted that the PCB meeting's theme-addressing inequalities affecting children and adolescents with HIV-aligns with Kenya's focus on supporting vulnerable populations.



He also announced that delegates will have the chance to engage directly with Kenya's HIV response during field visits to sites in Nairobi, including a harm reduction program in a prison and a youth support center.



Additionally, the Principal Secretary expressed gratitude for the Bureau's support in 2024 and urged global partners to reinforce financial support for UNAIDS, underscoring the agency's vital role in advancing HIV programming worldwide.

