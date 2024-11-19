Stocks In Play

عربي


11/19/2024 12:40:21 AM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 8/9/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc : Announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. AtkinsRéalis Services revenue totaled $2.3 billion, an increase of 17.0%, or 17.0% on an organic revenue growth basis. Net income attributable to AtkinsRéalis shareholders totaled $82.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $63.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. AtkinsRéalis Group Inc.
shares T are trading down $1.32 at $54.47.

