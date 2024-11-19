Soligenix Trumpets Q2 Numbers

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Soligenix, (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares gained ground Friday, as the late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today its recent accomplishments and results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Soligenix's revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were less than $0.1 million as compared to $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Soligenix's net loss was $1.6 million, or ($1.31) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $1.6 million, or ($3.56) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Said CEO Christophe Schaber,“"This is a pivotal time for Soligenix with a great deal of clinical activity and upcoming milestones. While we prepare for the upcoming initiation of our confirmatory Phase 3 placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of HyBryteTM (synthetic hypericin) in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) patients with early-stage disease, we are incredibly encouraged by the recent positive clinical results from our comparability study evaluating HyBryte against Valchlor® (mechlorethamine gel), which demonstrated a three-fold higher response rate over a 12-week treatment period and more favorable safety profile for HyBryteTM in the treatment of CTCL.

SNGX shares gathered 15 cents, or 4.8%, to $3.29.

