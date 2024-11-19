Anixa Hikes On Tests

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares nosed up Monday, as the biotechnology company focused on the and prevention of cancer announced that it has dosed its first patient in the third cohort in the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of its chimeric antigen receptor-T cell (CAR-T) therapy for recurrent ovarian cancer. The study is being conducted through a research partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center.

No dose limiting toxicity was observed in the initial three-patient cohort or in the second three-patient cohort, in which patients received a CAR-T cell dose triple that of the first cohort. After the required one-month waiting period to assess the occurrence of dose limiting toxicity and review of all safety data, the trial has now dosed its first patient in the third cohort at a tenfold increase over the initial dose.

Anixa's FSHR-mediated CAR-T technology targets the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR), which research indicates is exclusively expressed on ovarian cells, tumor vasculature, and certain cancer cells. The first-in-human trial is enrolling adult women with recurrent ovarian cancer who have progressed on at least two prior therapies. The study is designed to evaluate safety and identify the maximum tolerated dose, while monitoring efficacy.

ANIX shares gained eight cents, or 2.8%, to $3.16.

