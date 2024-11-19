Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 11/18/2024 - 10:07 AM EST - Almonty Industries Inc. : Announced the appointment of Fernando Vitorino as Chief Operating Officer of AKTC. In this role, Vitorino will oversee the Company's operations, drive operational excellence, and support AKTC in achieving its key operational and development objectives. Almonty Industries Inc. shares T are trading up $0.10 at $0.92.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.