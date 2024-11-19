Shift4 Links Up With NBA Spurs

(MENAFN- Baystreet) The San Antonio Spurs today announced a new partnership with Shift4 (NASDAQ:FOUR), a leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, making it the team's official integrated payment partner.

As part of the partnership, Shift4's payment will become integrated into transactions at Frost Center and Toyota Field events.

The new technology will provide a fast and seamless experience for ticketing and concessions purchases made by fans at both venues, including kiosk ordering, artificial intelligence self-checkout and more. Shift4 payment devices are available for customers at Frost Bank Center events now and will become available at Toyota Field beginning with the 2025 San Antonio FC season.

“We're thrilled to partner with the Spurs to ensure their fans have an incredible game-day experience at Frost Bank Center,” says Dustin Alpert, Shift4's Head of Sports & Entertainment.“Our end-to-end commerce solution will simplify venue operations and ensure fast, seamless and convenient payments across the arena.”

“We're inspired by Shift4's solution-oriented approach to providing integrated commerce technology to their customers, as we too strive to elevate and enhance the experience of our customers and fans,” said Joe Loomis, SVP of Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations at Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

FOUR climbed $3.97, or 4.1%, to $101.02.









