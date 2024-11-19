J&K Football Team Leaves For Santosh Trophy 2024-25
Date
11/19/2024 12:07:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: The J&K senior men's team is off to participate in the Santosh Trophy 2024-2025. The 22-man squad will be heading to Amritsar, Punjab, to play their first opponent, Punjab, on Wednesday, November 20, at Guru Nank Dev University Sports Complex. The game kicks off at 12:00 PM.
J&K is placed in a solid four-team Group A at the 78th Senior Men's football National Championship. Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh form the other two teams in the group. The J&K squad will play Himachal on November Friday, November 22, at GNDU Sports Complex. The game against Ladakh is set fro November 24, with kick off time yet to be decided.
ADVERTISEMENT
Led by J&K Bank FC's talismanic striker Aakif Reshi, the squad will aim to qualify for the second stage of the competition. The team also includes six players from Downtown Heroes FC and several from Bank's first team and academy.
ADVERTISEMENT
J&K Football Association also issued a statement on Monday.
“JKFA proudly stands with our Senior Men's Team and officials as they embark on their journey in the prestigious Santosh Trophy. Your passion, hard work, and dedication inspire us all, and we are confident you will make our region proud on the national stage,” the FA said.
Read Also
6 Downtown Heroes In J&K Squad For 78th Santosh Trophy
Santosh Trophy Trials From Sept 1
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19112024000215011059ID1108899942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.