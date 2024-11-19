J&K Football Team Leaves For Santosh Trophy 2024-25

J&K is placed in a solid four-team Group A at the 78th Senior Men's National Championship. Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh form the other two teams in the group. The J&K squad will play Himachal on November Friday, November 22, at GNDU Sports Complex. The game against Ladakh is set fro November 24, with kick off time yet to be decided.

Led by J&K Bank FC's talismanic striker Aakif Reshi, the squad will aim to qualify for the second stage of the competition. The team also includes six players from Downtown Heroes FC and several from Bank's first team and academy.

J&K Football Association also issued a statement on Monday.

“JKFA proudly stands with our Senior Men's Team and officials as they embark on their journey in the prestigious Santosh Trophy. Your passion, hard work, and dedication inspire us all, and we are confident you will make our region proud on the national stage,” the FA said.

