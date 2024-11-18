Qatar’S Emir Attends G20 In Rio De Janeiro

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, attended this Monday (18) in Rio de Janeiro the G20 Summit, which Brazil is presiding over this year. Al-Thani attended the event as a guest alongside several Qatari officials and was welcomed by Brazil's president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Al-Thani has already left Brazil, headed for Costa Rica. In a post on social X, he thanked Lula for inviting him to the global meeting which addressed“significant international issues” and said he hopes the results will help find solutions to common challenges towards a future in which societies enjoy peace and prosperity.

The G20 comprises the world's 20 biggest economies. Brazil, which is presiding over the event this year, invited a number of nations to join the meetings, Qatar included.

