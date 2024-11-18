Polish President Arrives In Amman For Official Visit
AMMAN - Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday arrived in Amman for an official visit to the Kingdom, during which he is scheduled to meet with his majesty King Abdullah.
Upon landing at the Queen Alia International Airport, President Duda was welcomed by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, who heads the accompanying honourary delegation, the Jordan News, Petra, reported.
The reception also included Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, Amman Governor Yasser Adwan, Polish Ambassador to Jordan LucjanKarpiński, and members of the Polish embassy.
