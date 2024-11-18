Ohio Businesses Urge Senate Support For Energy Efficiency Bill To Restore Jobs And Savings In State

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 18, 2024 /3BL/ - Major businesses with operations in Ohio today urged members of the Senate and Public Utilities Committee to support HB 79, legislation that will reinstate energy efficiency programs that will restore clean energy jobs and generate utility savings for both business and residential customers.

The bipartisan legislation, which passed the Ohio House earlier this year and is scheduled for its first hearing in the Senate on Tuesday, would allow utilities to implement voluntary energy efficiency programs that reduce energy waste, save customers money, support grid reliability, and create jobs. HB 79 has strong support from a coalition of Ohio manufacturers, employers, and trade associations.

In a letter sent to members of the Senate Committee on Energy and Public Utilities, 14 businesses and organizations wrote that“all Ohio customers benefit when we reduce energy waste – whether or not they participate directly in energy saving programs.”

“Accordingly,” they wrote,“we support investments in comprehensive, cost-effective energy-saving programs that lower bills for everyone.”

The letter was signed by A.O. Smith, Energy Management Solutions Inc., Green Energy Ohio, Guaranteed Community Advisors, HolcimUS, JLL, Johnson Controls, Lutron, the National Association of Energy Service Companies, Nestlé, the Polyisocyanurate Insulation Manufacturers Association, Sealed, Trane Technologies, and Uplight.

Ohio companies, industry groups, and energy consumers have been rallying in support of efficiency policies since a controversial 2019 law called HB 6 rescinded the state's energy efficiency programs. Although HB 79 would not fully restore prior efficiency programs, it would explicitly allow utilities to establish voluntary programs designed to reduce energy waste by 0.5% annually. Experts say such programs would help Ohioans save billions of dollars in electricity costs while improving public health through reduced pollution.

Earlier this year, businesses rallied in support of HB 79 as it passed through the House of Representatives. In the months since, HolcimUS, Johnson Controls, Lutron, and Sealed have signed the letter urging its adoption by lawmakers.

The letter was organized by Ceres, a nonprofit that works with investors and businesses to advance clean energy and energy efficiency policy.

