Architessa's New Ceramic Wall Tiles GRANT And PASTELARIA Embrace Color And Dimension

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Architessa, a leading innovator in high-end tile and stone products, is excited to announce the launch of two stunning new ceramic tile collections - GRANT and PASTELARIA . These new series feature a diverse palette of colors & raised deco patterns that add depth to wall designs.

GRANT ceramic wall tiles are available in 4x16 and 4x12 sizes and create a sleek, contemporary style. Each color is available in complementing Station and Ripple 3D deco options, making this collection a standout for wall tiles.

PASTELARIA also features a raised deco option. The 'Supreme' deco features a mixed linear pattern which adds a dynamic sense of movement to wall installations. This glazed ceramic tile series is available in seven muted colors.

Muted colors, pastels and gradients headline Architessa's November New Product Update.

Additional new products released in November include:

SORBETTO – glazed ceramic tile featuring gradient colors that seamlessly melt into one another

ARTELLA – artisan terracotta mosaics in five layouts inspired by Mediterranean ceramic art – herringbone, Cadiz scallop, Alhambra and Granada X and O's, and Souk pointed pickets

PYLON – concave glazed ceramic fluted wall tiles featuring a glossy, matte, crackle, and hammered finish, available in 4x31.5”

SOLANO TERRA – handmade terracotta 6x6 tiles with a glossy glaze & six beautiful patterns, reflecting centuries of Turkish heritage.

For more information, visit Architessa's website at architessa/pages/npu-november

-

ABOUT ARCHITESSA

Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. Architessa offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces. Architessa is a certified women-owned business.

