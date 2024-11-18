Colombia’S Investment Paradox: Domestic Boom, Foreign Retreat

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's is experiencing a significant shift in patterns. Domestic investment has surged at its fastest pace since President Petro took office.



The latest figures show a 4% growth from July to September 2024, marking the second consecutive quarter of growth after a year-long decline.



This upturn in domestic investment is crucial for Colombia's economic health. It drives job creation, business expansion, and overall stability. The 22.7% jump in gross capital formation represents substantial funds flowing into various sectors of the economy.



Construction and infrastructure projects led this growth with a 12.8% increase. Companies invested heavily in new machinery and equipment, up 5.9%.



Agricultural investments also saw a significant rise of 11.8%. These figures indicate growing business confidence in Colombia 's economic future.







However, not all sectors shared this optimism. Housing construction dropped by 9.1%, reflecting ongoing challenges in the real estate market.



Investment in intellectual property and innovation fell by 1.6%, highlighting a potential weak spot in Colombia's knowledge economy.

Foreign Investment Hesitation

While domestic investments flourish, foreign direct investment (FDI ) in Colombia has reached a concerning milestone. The country attracted $9.32 billion in direct investment through October 2024, marking a sharp decline from previous years.



October's numbers paint a clear picture. Foreign investors put $726 million into Colombia, down 17.5% from last year.



Most of this money - $560 million - went directly to oil and mining projects, exposing a crucial weakness in Colombia's economic strategy.



The seven-month streak of declining investment raises concerns. While neighboring countries compete for global capital, Colombia struggles to maintain its appeal.



The government's shifting policies toward traditional industries have made international investors cautious. This decline isn't just about numbers.



It affects everything from job creation to currency stability. The $1.9 billion drop in foreign investment from 2023 reflects real concerns about the country's economic direction.

