Iris V. Fernandez Won Third Place For The Book PERSEVERANCE At The Fall 2024 Bookfest® Awards

Iris V. Fernandez

PERSEVERANCE: The Bridge to a Latina Mother's Dream

Third Place The BookFest Awards Fall 2024

The BookFest Adventure

- Iris V. FernandezBRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Iris V. Fernandez is third place winner of The BookFest Awards Fall 2024 for the titled Book PERSEVERANCE: The Bridge to a Latina Mother's Dream. The book is honored in the Memoirs-Transformational category.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, emphasizes,“Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”Iris V. Fernandez says, "Receiving recognition at The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor, and I am truly grateful for this acknowledgment. This award affirms the dedication and passion that went into writing my memoir, which I crafted with the hope of inspiring and empowering readers through my story."For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.ABOUT THE AUTHORSAbout The BookFest Adventure®The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest .

