Kuwait's 4Th Air Bridge Relief Plane Arrives In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ayyoub Khaddaj

BEIRUT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's fourth air bridge relief plane arrived in Beirut, Monday, loaded with 40 tons of food and blankets.

Kuwait's Charge D'affaires at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon, Plenipotentiary Abdullah Al-Shaheen, said in a statement to KUNA that the supplies provided by Kuwait's Red Crescent Society (KRCS) would help with the crisis and mitigate its repercussions.

He added that the humanitarian aid provided to the Lebanese Red Cross was delivered to the Lebanese of and the High Relief Commission (HRC), offering relief against continued Israeli occupation aggression.

For his part, Lebanese Red Cross relief coordinator Youssef Boutros praised Kuwait for its continued support to Lebanon, and thanked the KRCS for providing the aid. (end)

