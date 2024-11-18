Former Female Executive Seeks Justice After Enduring Years Of Marc Lasry's Alleged Sexual Harassment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys representing Gina Strum, who filed a lawsuit claiming she is the victim of a multi-year campaign of bullying and sexual harassment by Marc Lasry, today released the following statement from Ms. Strum related to the ongoing litigation between the parties.

The complaint filed in New York county court alleges that Mr. Lasry offered Ms. Strum a $5 million settlement offer, which he voluntarily increased to $8 million, in an attempt to silence her and stop the allegations from becoming public. Ms. Strum's motion to dismiss filed in response to Mr. Lasry's case against her asserts that his suit was filed in retaliation for Ms. Strum coming forward and rejecting his unsolicited offers.

Statement from Gina Strum



"I endured years of sexual harassment, abuse and retaliation at the hands of Marc Lasry, and I firmly believe that he must be held accountable for these actions. I did not blackmail Marc Lasry nor did I ever have the power to. For years I worked incredibly hard to contribute to Avenue Capital's success and proved to be a valuable colleague in my own right, despite Marc Lasry's sustained harassment.

"Marc Lasry attempted to handpick and pay for my attorneys, which I rejected. He did not file his lawsuit against me until after this attempt to manipulate me and the legal process had failed. Additionally, I turned down numerous multimillion-dollar settlement offers which were a clear attempt to silence me. Make no mistake, his frivolous lawsuit against me is nothing more than an obvious intimidation tactic and act of retaliation for coming forward.

"We have seen this story before – a man with Marc Lasry's influence and unlimited resources failing to take responsibility and weaponizing our legal system to continue to abuse and punish when he feels threatened the truth will come out.

"I am committed to pursuing justice and believe the courts will see through his fabricated narrative to reach a just outcome."

"When it comes to allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault, we must hold responsible those assailants and the companies who tolerate and facilitate such reprehensible behavior," said

Tricia 'CK' Hoffler, Ms. Strum's lawyer and the chief executive officer of Hoffler & Associates, dba The CK Hoffler Firm. "By sharing my client's story and finally seeking justice, we hope to show other victims of abuse that it is never too late to speak your truth. Victims of abuse should never be criticized for pursuing the justice they deserve."

Ms. Strum was an executive at Mr.

Lasry's firm, Avenue Capital Group, from 2009-2013 and an independent contractor creating retail private equity vehicles from 2018-2024. She received her Doctor of Law (J.D.) from DePaul University College of Law in 2002.

Victims of sexual harassment or abuse are encouraged to contact local law enforcement to report any crimes. To speak with someone who is trained to help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 656 (4673) or chat online at href="" rel="nofollow" rain .

Additional resources can be found here:



National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC)

RAINN | The nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization National Women's Law Center

