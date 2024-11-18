Ring Precision Promotes Karen Rhodes To General Manager

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JAMESTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Precision is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Rhodes as their new General Manager, effective immediately. In her new position, Karen will report directly to CEO Mark Rauenzahn, overseeing and optimizing production and operational functions across Ring Precision's facility. Her responsibilities will include production scheduling, workforce allocation, and workflow optimization to meet efficiency and profitability goals.

Karen has been with Ring Precision for over 14 years, most recently serving as the Customer Service Manager for The Producto Group. In this role, she led the customer service team to deliver excellent service, promptly addressing customer concerns and ensuring a positive experience for all clients. Her years of commitment and proven leadership have made her an invaluable asset to the organization.

"We are thrilled to have Karen step into this critical role," said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of Producto Group. "Her dedication, expertise, and strong leadership qualities have been instrumental in our success, and we are confident that she will drive even greater achievements in her new role as General Manager."

About Ring Precision

Ring Precision specializes in the design and manufacture of high-quality precision round tooling, punches, and dies. With a strong reputation for excellence and decades of experience, Ring Precision delivers solutions that meet the demanding standards of diverse industries, including medical devices, battery, aerospace, consumer products and sporting goods. Our expansive manufacturing facility, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and the latest in automatic and robotic CNC technology, reinforces our position as an industry leader committed to exceptional quality.

