Insecticides Market Report: Recent Trends And Business Opportunities

Insecticides Trends

Investment in is intensifying, with initiatives like the Montana Department of Commerce's 2015 fungal bio-insecticide project targeting forestry pests.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Insecticides Market , as analyzed in a report by Allied Market Research, is projected to reach $16.7 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 5.0% between 2014 and 2020. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2013, accounting for over 44% of the total market value, with India emerging as the largest market in the region. This growth is attributed to the high agricultural production of crops such as sugarcane, paddy, and cotton, coupled with significant consumption of related insecticides.Conversely, developed regions like North America and Europe are witnessing a decline in insecticide usage due to the rising production of insect/pest-resistant Genetically Modified (GM) crops. Despite this, these regions collectively represented approximately 40% of the global market volume in 2013.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Market Segmentation HighlightsOrganophosphate Insecticides:- Account for nearly 30% of the global market share by type.- Widely used due to their versatility as fumigants, systemic, or contact insecticides.- Key players such as DOW, Syngenta, and BASF offer these under brand names like Lorsban, Dursban, and Curacron.- This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, the highest among all types.Synthetic Pyrethroid Insecticides:- A popular broad-spectrum insecticide known for its stability under sunlight and minimal dosage requirements.- Increasing adoption due to its effective pest control properties.Bio-Insecticides:- Regulatory restrictions on synthetic insecticides, like the 2014 ban on Chlorpyrifos, have propelled the growth of bio-insecticides.- Investment in R&D is intensifying, with initiatives like the Montana Department of Commerce's 2015 fungal bio-insecticide project targeting forestry pests.Key Market InsightsAsia-Pacific Leadership:- Expected to remain the leading regional market, reaching $7.2 billion by 2020, with a CAGR of 4.5%.- India, the largest contributor in the region, is projected to generate over 50% of the revenue through 2020.Product Innovation:- Companies are focusing on new product launches to maintain competitiveness.- Notable launches include Sequoia and Closer by DOW Agroscience and Sivanto by Bayer CropScience.Key Market PlayersProminent players in the global insecticides market include:- BASF- Bayer AG- DOW Agroscience LLC- Syngenta AG- Cheminova A/S- FMC Corporation- Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd- Nufarm Ltd- E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company- MonsantoConclusion:The global insecticides market continues to evolve, driven by regional agricultural demands, technological advancements, and environmental regulations. The shift toward bio-insecticides and innovations in synthetic alternatives reflect the industry's adaptive strategies in a dynamic regulatory landscape. Asia-Pacific's dominance, especially India's role, remains pivotal, while developed regions focus on advanced and sustainable solutions to meet changing agricultural needs.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: /purchase-optionsAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

