Change Of TIDM


11/18/2024 10:16:08 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

CHANGE OF TIDM

18 November 2024

Following the recent change of name of the Company from Thames Ventures VCT 1 PLC to Foresight Ventures VCT PLC, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company's TIDM will also change from "TV1" to "FVEN" effective from 18 November 2024.

END

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


