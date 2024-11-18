(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86



CHANGE OF TIDM

18 November 2024

Following the recent change of name of the Company from Thames Ventures VCT 1 PLC to Foresight Ventures VCT PLC, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company's TIDM will also change from "TV1" to "FVEN" effective from 18 November 2024.

