Fourth Tunisian-Kuwaiti High Cmte Launches

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The fourth Tunisian-Kuwaiti high committee launched on Monday.

The Director General of Public Relations with Arab Countries at the Foreign Samir Al-Munassar expressed, during his speech, Tunisia's willingness to increase cooperation and with Kuwait through partnerships in a number of different fields.

For his part, Assistant Foreign for Arab World Affairs and Head of the Kuwaiti delegation, Ahmad Al-Bakr, noted that the two-day event is expected to see the signing of more than 14 agreements in various fields.

The current committee is continuing upon the last meeting held in Kuwait in 2015. (end)

