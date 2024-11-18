Fourth Tunisian-Kuwaiti High Cmte Launches
Date
11/18/2024 10:04:42 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TUNIS, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The fourth Tunisian-Kuwaiti high committee launched on Monday.
The Director General of Public Relations with Arab Countries at the Foreign Ministry Samir Al-Munassar expressed, during his speech, Tunisia's willingness to increase cooperation and investment with Kuwait through partnerships in a number of different fields.
For his part, Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab World Affairs and Head of the Kuwaiti delegation, Ahmad Al-Bakr, noted that the two-day event is expected to see the signing of more than 14 agreements in various fields.
The current committee is continuing upon the last meeting held in Kuwait in 2015. (end)
sma
MENAFN18112024000071011013ID1108897829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.