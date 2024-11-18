KFAED Eyes Greater Gulf-Arab Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) plans to ratchet up cooperation with its counterparts from the Gulf and Arab regions in a bid to ensure the persistent delivery of development aid, its acting chief said on Monday.

Affirming the Fund's keenness on joint coordination, alongside its counterparts in GCC and Arab states, Waleed Al-Bahar was cited as saying in a KFAED statement that such efforts would determine the priorities regarding financing projects and extending development assistances in Arab and other developing nations.

His remarks came amid a visit by a Saudi military delegation from the National Defense University.

"KFAED, in cooperation with Gulf and Arab development funds and institutions, has recently moved towards selecting and evaluating projects related to climate change, clean energy, food and water security, and achieving sustainable development goals," he said.

The outpouring of development aid the Kuwait-based fund has doled out is a testament to Kuwait's penchant for humanitarian endeavors, which represents a pillar of the nation's foreign policy, said Saudi delegation head Brigadier General Nasser Al-Harbi.

"By its own nature, Kuwait Fund represents the diplomatic dimension of Kuwait's government, as well as the civilized, cultural, and humanitarian legacy of the brotherly State of Kuwait," he said.

"Contributing to strengthen development efforts and humanitarian action, regionally and internationally, mirrors Kuwait Fund's power as one of the most distinctive tools of Kuwait's foreign policy in the development and humanitarian fields," Al-Harbi concluded. (end)

