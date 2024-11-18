BODIES ARMY, Art Collections 2024 New Release By Vincenzo Cohen

(MENAFN- Pressat) BODIES ARMY, Art Collections 2024 by Vincenzo Cohen, Italian multidisciplinary artist, has been released hardcover with 128 illustrated color pages in high print quality is published by SNAP Collective.



The book tells about the latest artist's productions focused on human figure and related unconscious content. The body is the main protagonist conceived as a armor and protective shield. The source of inspiration of the illustrations comes from the direct observation through the life drawing and from the sculpture of Greek-Roman ancestry.

This work represents the crowning of significative personal artist's experiences in his path of inner growth. In particular through the representation of the human body and its double, it aims to focus on the concepts of social resilience and spirit of combattiveness. The artistic production within the book shows thematic and psychological implications related to experiences of relational trauma. In the first part of the catalogue, the illustrations come from the painting collection "Armored corps". This collection aim to reproduce the concept of "introjection" through the spirit of resilience of man and the investigation of the depths of the human psyche. Within this first part there is a section dedicated to "human shields", figures represented in the act of twisting and protecting themselves using the body as a shield outwards. A scientific contribution about the metaphor of the shield and the implications related to the concept of trauma treated by Dr. S. Michelini PhD Psychologist and Clinical Criminologist Expert in Affectivity, Trauma and Relationships is featured in this section of the book. The second part of the catalogue is dedicated to the digital art collection entitled "DOPPIO" in which some works from different pictorial collections are digitally reinterpreted to represent the dichotomy between zones "in light and shadow", the oscillation between poles within the human personality.

Through the representation of twisted figures, usually folded back on themselves that describe innate fears, mechanisms of defense towards the outside, the book tells how the body becomes a fortress in which to take refuge, simulacrum, protection of itself. The book is just released and available for purchase through Snap Collective website.