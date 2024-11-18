Expo Agritech 2024: The New Trade Fair To Boost Innovation In Agriculture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MADRID, SPAIN, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From November 26 to 28, Málaga (Spain) will host the first edition of Expo AgriTech 2024, the leading trade fair dedicated to boosting innovation in the agricultural sector. During three days, the event will welcome more than 8,000 professionals who will discover cutting-edge solutions, technologies, machinery, and equipment designed to maximize crop production and promote sustainability.Expo AgriTech will host over 170 exhibitors presenting innovations in efficient irrigation and water management systems, post-harvest equipment, regenerative and precision agriculture solutions, agricultural performance tools, fertilizers, agro-energy, biotechnology, and technologies linked to Agriculture 4.0.According to Alberto Planas, General Director of Expo AgriTech 2024,“Expo AgriTech will undoubtedly be a unique opportunity to promote Málaga's and the region's identity, establishing it as a meeting point for agricultural professionals to unveil advanced practices and solutions to improve profitability”More than 400 Inspiring SpeakersAs part of this international event, the AgriTech 4.0 Congress will convene Europe's largest forum on agricultural innovation, gathering over 400 speakers who are leaders in their respective fields. One key agenda item will be improving farm profitability through digital solutions. Topics such as generative AI tools, data analytics, digital twins, robotics, and traceability will be explored to guide farmers towards maximum competitiveness and efficiency.The Congress will also address optimized irrigation technologies, critical amidst droughts and extreme weather conditions. Climate variations will be a significant topic, with proposals including biotechnology solutions to adapt to these new realities. Other key discussions will include the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), its benefits for professionals, the rise of regenerative agriculture to enhance biodiversity and soil health, and renewable energy sources for crop use. The forum will also delve into inflation's impact on sectors like olive groves, the current state of carbon credit markets, and the generational succession challenge, among others. Sessions dedicated to fruit, vegetable, oil, wine, and nut producers will be complemented by practical workshops and professional summits.Confirmed speakers include Hamza Qadoumi, founder of the Swedish agritech firm Ecobloom, recognized by Forbes as a prominent social impact entrepreneur; Francesc Font, a regenerative agriculture guru; Begoña Pérez Villareal, Director of EIT Food South; Enrique Colilles, General Director of global nut producer Treemond; Lander De Bevere, agro-influencer with nearly half a million YouTube followers; Mercedes Iborra, CSO and Co-Founder of VisualNacert; Marcos Esteve, known for his 4.0 technological farms; Tomaso Ceccarelli, Senior Researcher in Agricultural Digitalization at Wageningen University, one of the world's best in the field; and Paula Ruiz, R&D and Sustainability Director at Trops.

