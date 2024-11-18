Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Celebrates Oxnard Grand Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Scoop Up Free Ice Cream and Sweet Giveaways During Three Days of Festivities, Nov.21 – Nov.23

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Handel's Homemade Ice Cream , serving handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Oxnard, CA with big giveaways. The iconic brand is bringing its premium, made-from-scratch flavors to 751 Town Center Dr., Suite 101, and scooping up excitement with three days of celebrations for the community.To kick off the festivities, the first 100 guests on Thursday, November 21 will receive Free Ice Cream For a Year*. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Spin & Win wheel, offering the chance to win free swag and sweet treats. The celebration begins at 11 a.m. and will also include music, giveaways, and more.The party continues Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23, with the first 100 guests each day receiving a bounce back coupon for a Free Small Cone or Dish. Guests will also have more opportunities to spin the wheel and win prizes, including another chance at Free Ice Cream for a Year*.Joseph Ogden will oversee the new location and will soon be expanding Handel's in Oxnard. Joseph has an impressive background, having been a business school professor, an executive in a Silicon Valley tech company, a global consultant for Marriott Hotels, and CEO of an international company.“We have an amazing team of people in Oxnard who are excited to make and scoop high-quality ice cream from a brand with a rich history. They are just as enthusiastic as we are about interacting with customers and knowing that we are bringing simple pleasures and happiness into whatever is happening in their lives,” said Joseph Ogden, Co-owner of Handel's Oxnard.Joseph Ogden's niece, Rachel Kesler and her husband Cole Kesler will be supporting the new ice cream venture in Oxnard. Ice cream is a family affair for Rachel Kesler as her parents, John and Amy Ogden, have helped grow Handel's in Utah, where they own and operate five locations. Cole, a Southern California native, comes from a family passionate about frozen treats. In 2018, his family opened their first Handel's location in Orange County.“We are so excited to be part of the Oxnard community! We have a lot of great grand opening festivities planned and look forward to sharing the fun and excitement with area neighbors and visitors,” said Rachel Kesler, Co-owner of Handel's Oxnard.The Oxnard Handel's is a new construction building boasting 1,700 sq. ft. The walkup design features seven windows, where guests may quickly and conveniently order their favorite flavors. The location will feature fan favorites including Graham Central Station, Mango Sorbet, Rocky Road, Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie, Blue Monster, and more.In addition to on-site ordering, the Oxnard location will also offer pickup and delivery. The store will be open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.If you would like to join the Oxnard Handel's team, apply online at . The location is seeking additional scoopers, shift leads, and ice cream makers. Must be at least 16 years old to apply.For more information about the Oxnard Handel's, including upcoming events, follow them on Instagram @HandelsOxnard.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Homemade Ice CreamHandel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio by Alice Handel, the company continues the sweet legacy she established from her backyard garden, using fresh ingredients, and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.In 2023, Handel's ranked on Franchise Times'“Fast & Serious”, a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year and is recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.Handel's has also been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today , one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has more than 140 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit .

