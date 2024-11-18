Fasoo Combats Shadow Vulnerabilities And Delivers Full Data Visibility With Advanced DSPM Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA , MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fasoo , the leader in zero trust data security, revolutionizes how organizations safeguard their information assets through its advanced Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).

Fasoo's DSPM solutions leverage data lineage to discover, identify, and map data across unstructured data repositories, empowering organizations to protect against known and unknown vulnerabilities.

“Shadow data and repositories often pose security challenges for organizations due to poor management and lack of oversight, leaving them vulnerable to unauthorized access,” stated Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo .“To mitigate these risks, organizations must enhance visibility into all data and repositories, identify sensitive or regulated data in ECM systems, file servers, and cloud storage, and ensure proper access controls and encryption.”

Fasoo Data Radar (FDR) is the cornerstone of Fasoo's DSPM strategy. It provides organizations with a powerful tool for data discovery, classification, and tracking. By automatically identifying and classifying sensitive information, such as PII, financial records, and intellectual property (IP), FDR enables organizations to locate unstructured data across repositories. It continuously scans files and tracks usage, helping organizations reduce shadow IT risks while ensuring compliance with data protection regulations.

Fasoo Integrated Log Manager (FILM) further enhances DSPM capabilities by offering comprehensive visibility into data access and usage across the organization. By consolidating data logs from multiple sources, FILM allows IT administrators to monitor activity patterns and detect anomalies, facilitating organizations to maintain a robust security posture while reducing the risk of data breaches and insider threats.

In addition, Fasoo DSPM complements DLP and Enterprise DRM (EDRM), helping customers achieve an ideal data security framework. While DSPM identifies and tracks sensitive information, DLP prevents unauthorized data access and sharing, and EDRM secures content through encryption and access controls. Together, these technologies enable comprehensive visibility, protection, and control over data throughout its entire lifecycle, ensuring organizations can safeguard their information assets effectively across all environments.

To learn more about maximizing data security and visibility with DSPM, visit strategies/data-security-platform-and-data-centric-security/ .

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit .

Sonia Awan/Jungyeon Lim

Fasoo

... ...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.