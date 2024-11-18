Spatial Proteomics Market Projected To Reach USD 264.89 Million By 2032, Driven By A Strong 14.6% CAGR | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Offering important perspectives into protein dissemination and operation, helping in the advancement of customized therapeutic approaches, is driving the spatial proteomics market.

New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook:

Polaris Market Research's latest analysis reveals that the market for spatial proteomics is on a growth trajectory. The spatial proteomics market size was valued at USD 77.58 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 264.89 million by 2032. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.6% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Introduction:

Spatial proteomics is a multidimensional approach that researches the spatial dissemination and operation of proteins within cells or tissues covering both spatial and temporal proportions. This branch multidimensionally discloses the intricate framework of the human proteome involving the attributes of protein spatial dissemination, active protein alteration, and protein reaction networks.

Proteins are operational molecules of all cells and the effectors of all biological procedures. Spatial proteomics is a multi-pronged progressive technique concentrated on traversing the spatial dissemination and reaction of proteins within cells and tissues. This branch aspires to offer an intense comprehension of subcellular and tissue level restrain, dissemination, and reactions of proteins, providing unparalleled perspectives into organelle operations and cellular biological procedures.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

Report Features:



Market Data : In-depth analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD million from 2024 to 2032.

Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into all the key market regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of major companies in the spatial proteomics market, such as Bruker, Fluidigm Corporation, and NanoString Technologies, Inc. Customization : Get customized reports as per your requirements with respect to countries, regions, and segmentation.

Key Players and Market Developments:

10X genomics, Bruker, Fluidigm Corporation, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Akoya Biosciences, Inc., PerkinElmer, Danaher Corporation, Biotechne, S2 Genomics, Inc., Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the spatial proteomics market key players. These contenders struggle to collect a bigger share of the market through inventions and tactical alliances.

Some of the latest industry developments are:



March 2024: Lunaphore and Nikon Instruments Inc. contracted to expand permission to spatial biology resources with the COMET platform for US-dependent academic, pharma, and biotech consumers. September 2023 : NanoString Technologies Inc. instigated GeoMx IO Proteome Atlas, a spatial proteomics assessment for outlining over 500 immuno-oncology relevant targets from FFPE tissue segments.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

Market Growth Drivers:



Tailored Therapeutic Approaches : Spatial proteomics offers important perspectives into protein dissemination and operation, helping in the advancement of customized therapeutic perspectives, thus pushing market growth. Further, the merger of spatial proteomics with genomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics provides a comprehensive perspective of biological procedures. This combinative perspective is boosting the spatial proteomics market growth.

Growing Endeavours by Pharmaceutical Firms : The growing endeavors by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to detect and advance new therapeutics push the requirement for accurate instruments that throw light on drug-earmarked interactivity and explain the biological structure of elemental productivity and aversion. Spatial proteomics provides distinctive perspectives into the restrain and aggression of proteins with intricate cellular ambiances, which are important for comprehending how drugs exercise their influence and how hostility emerges. Further, the growing intricacy of illnesses, especially cancer, demands a complete comprehension of molecular interactivity within particular microenvironments. This demand for extensive biological perspective is pushing the acquisition of spatial proteomics technologies, rendering them fundamental to the drug advancement pipeline. Growing Funding : Government and exclusive establishments are growingly declaring funding for spatial proteomics research. For instance, in June 2021, the Chan Zuckerberg enterprise offered an aid of USD 28 million to reinforce technological advancement for future-generation electron microscopy, permitting researchers to perceive cellular frameworks at approximate atomic resolution.

Regional Analysis:



North America : North America accounted for the largest spatial proteomics market share. The region's dominance is largely due to its entrenched biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms in the region are growingly acquiring spatial proteomics to progress drug detection, biomarker recognition, and customized medicine. Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant CAGR in the spatial proteomics market from 2024 to 2032. The growth is primarily fuelled by progressions in biotechnology and life sciences research covering the region, especially nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea.





Inquire more about this report before purchase:

Market Segmentation:

By Product Outlook:



Instruments



Automated

Semi-Automated & Manual

Consumables Software

By Technology Outlook:



Imaging-Based Technologies

Mass Spectrometry-Based Technologies

Sequencing-Based Technologies Other Technologies

By Workflow Outlook:



Sample Preparation

Instrumental Analysis Data Analysis

By Sample Type Outlook:



FFPE Fresh Frozen

By End Use Outlook:



Academic & Translational Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Other End Use

By Region Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

Browse PMR's Spatial Proteomics Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:

The global spatial proteomics market size is expected to reach USD 264.89 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6% during 2024–2032.

Browse More Research Reports:

Tumor Ablation Market

Specialty Generic Drugs Market

Blood Cancer Drugs Market

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (Tavr) Market

3D Bioprinting Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter