Blast In Odesa, Just Minutes After Ballistic Threat Alert Announced

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Monday afternoon, a powerful explosion rang out in Odesa in the south of Ukraine.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent on the ground.

A few minutes before the explosion, the Air Force warned Odesa residents of an imminent threat of a ballistic strike.

As Ukrinform, 321,000 households remain in blackout in Odesa region following a Russian attack on Ukraine's power generation and transmission infrastructure.

The photo is illustrative