Blast In Odesa, Just Minutes After Ballistic Threat Alert Announced
11/18/2024 7:03:39 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Monday afternoon, a powerful explosion rang out in Odesa in the south of Ukraine.
This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent on the ground.
A few minutes before the explosion, the Air Force warned Odesa residents of an imminent threat of a ballistic strike.
As Ukrinform, 321,000 households remain in blackout in Odesa region following a Russian attack on Ukraine's power generation and transmission infrastructure.
