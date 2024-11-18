FILL UP AT JET FOR A CHANCE TO WIN A CAR!

(MENAFN- Pressat) Celebrating 70 Years of JET

Hitting a round number at the pump when you're filling up with is one of life's small wins - and now it has the potential to win UK drivers a brand new Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid car worth a whopping £26,000!

Leading fuel brand, JET, is launching a national prize draw - 'Pump Up To 70' - that requires customers to stop fuelling at a price ending in £0.70. To enter, JET customers need to take a photo showing the price on the pump display (e.g. £23.70), post it to their Instagram story and tag @JETLocalUK. All information on how to enter will be available at the pumps and JET customers and their friends and family can enter as many times as they wish.

The prize draw, which runs until 1ST December 2024, is part of JET's 70th anniversary celebrations and is available to all eligible JET customers across their 320 sites nationally.

Commenting on the prize draw Áine Corkery, Manager, Brand, UK Marketing Phillips 66 Limited said:“ I can't think of a more fitting way to mark 70 years of JET, a driver-first business through-and-through, than to give away a brand new car! 2024 has been a very special year for JET and the 'Pump Up To 70' prize draw is our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers. One JET customer is set for a very good Christmas this year!”

The winner of the 'Pump Up To 70' prize draw will be notified via Instagram.

Prize Draw Summary Terms & Conditions:

GB excl British Islands, 18+ only. 00:01 11/11/24 – 23:59 01/12/24. Visit a JET Local petrol Station in GB. Fill up your vehicle with the required fuel, either petrol, diesel, JET Ultra petrol or JET Ultra diesel and stop fuelling so your fuel pump lands on a price ending in £0.70, for example £23.70. Purchase the fuel, then take a photo of your price on the screen and share the photo on your Instagram story, alongside tagging @JETLocalUK to be entered into the Prize Draw.

Winner selected at random from eligible entries. Purchase required. Prize: 1 x Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid car in Juniper Blue worth £26,065. Insurance and electric charger excluded. Retain receipt to claim. Internet access & public Instagram account required. Valid UK driving license required to claim Prize. 1 entry per unique price & photo. Visit co/pumpupto70 for full T&Cs & Prize details. Promoter: Phillips 66 Limited, 7th Floor, 200 Aldersgate St, Barbican, London EC1A 4HD.

For full terms and conditions visit:

