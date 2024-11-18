New BRICS partner country name gets revealed

(MENAFN) Indonesia has officially been granted "partner country" status within the BRICS economic bloc, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Aleksandr Pankin. The announcement was made during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Meeting in Lima, Peru, on Thursday. Malaysia and Thailand are also reportedly among the new partner nations, though they were not mentioned in the formal statement.



Pankin highlighted that the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, demonstrated the global majority's desire for a more just world order, advocating for reforms in international institutions and promoting equitable economic ties. The summit, which took place last month, resulted in significant agreements across various sectors, including trade, investment, artificial intelligence, energy, climate, and logistics.



The "partner country" status allows these nations to participate permanently in special sessions of BRICS summits, foreign ministers' meetings, and other high-level events. Partner countries can also contribute to the outcomes of BRICS discussions. This status provides an alternative to full membership, which is currently limited after over 30 countries applied to join the bloc.



BRICS, originally consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded with the addition of Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the UAE in January 2024. Belarus also recently announced its new partner status. Other nations, including Bolivia, have expressed interest in joining as BRICS partners, with reports mentioning potential candidates like Algeria, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Türkiye, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

