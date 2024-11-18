Turkey rejects Israeli Leader Herzog's airspace request

(MENAFN) Turkey has rejected Israeli Leader Isaac Herzog's request to consume its airspace for his trip to join the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital.



Israeli officials confirmed that they had submitted a request for President Herzog’s plane to pass through Turkish airspace on its way to the 29th United Nations Climate Change Summit, but Turkish authorities denied the request.



On Saturday, Herzog announced that he was canceling his participation in the conference, citing "security concerns" in a statement from his office.



Since Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza following a Hamas attack in October 2023, relations between Turkey and Israel have worsened. The ongoing conflict has resulted in nearly 43,800 deaths and has made the region nearly uninhabitable.



Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the Gaza Strip.

