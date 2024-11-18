Vitamin D Testing Market Size To Reach USD 1774.70 Million By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vitamin D Testing size was valued at USD 921.31 million in 2023 to USD 1774.70 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Westford, USA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Vitamin D Testing Market Share will reach a value of USD 1774.70 Million by 2031 , with a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Growth factors of the market include increased cases of osteoporosis, rickets, thyroid diseases, and vitamin D deficiency. The increasing awareness of people about these issues and the need for tests to overcome those problems drives the vitamin D testing market growth. The growing geriatric population is also predicted to boost the market. In 2021, the American Geriatrics Society and the National Osteoporosis Foundation recommend that older adults (≥65 years) be administered slightly higher doses of vitamin D and calcium supplements to reduce their risk of fractures and falls. Browse in-depth TOC on the "Vitamin D Testing Market" Pages – 154 Tables – 174 Figures – 74 To Learn More About This Report, Request a Free Sample Copy - Vitamin D Testing Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 921.31 Million Estimated Value by 2031 USD 1774.70 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.54% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Indication, Technology, Patient, Test Location, End Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Growing demand for accurate Vitamin D testing Key Market Opportunities Expanding Vitamin D Testing in Primary Care Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency

25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Test Dominating Market Due to Accuracy and Reliability

The 25-hydroxy vitamin D test segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest vitamin D testing market share in 2023. The 25-hydroxy vitamin D test is the most reliable method to measure the levels of vitamin D. The body's level of vitamin D can be determined accurately by the measurement of 25-hydroxyvitamin D content in the blood. It can be determined whether the level of vitamin D is normal, too high, or too low. This test is referred to as the 25-OH vitamin D test or calcitriol 25 hydroxycholecalciferol test; it is an excellent indicator of osteoporosis and rickets. Assays for measuring levels of 25-hydroxy found in blood have also been made that can very quickly diagnose deficiencies of this vitamin. For instance, Cerascreen GmbH offers a self-testing diagnosis, which can be conducted at home to assess blood levels of vitamin D, such as Cerascreen.

Rising Incidence of Rickets in Population Supports Rickets Segment to Grow

As per the vitamin D testing market forecast, the rickets indication segment is expected to have profitable growth. The segment is credited by increasing incidence of rickets in the population, caused by acute and prolonged vitamin D deficiency. All infants should get 400 IU of vitamin D from food. Since human milk is so low in vitamin D, the levels needed for maintenance and supplementation need to be reached from food. Expanding concerns over vitamin D deficiency helps drive the push for screening.

North America Leads Vitamin D Testing Market Amidst High Awareness and Prevalence of Deficiencies

Based on the vitamin D testing market analysis, North America led the market in 2023. This is because more people are now aware of the need to have themselves screened regularly in addition to being in a good legal and financial position to seek testing. The high prevalence rate of deficiencies is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in this sector. For instance, in 2021, The University of Texas estimated that 42% of people suffer from vitamin D deficiency. Apart from that, safety measures and long hours indoors experienced during this COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase of people who may be facing vitamin D inadequacy.

Vitamin D Testing Market Insights

Drivers



Increasing Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency

Growth of At-Home Testing Kits Increase in Preventive Healthcare



Restraints



High Cost of Testing

Low Doctor Referrals Uncertainty About Optimal Levels



Key Players Operating Within the Vitamin D Testing Market



Abbott

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens AG

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

BIOMÉRIEUX

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

SpectraCell Laboratories, Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QuidedlOrtho

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

DRG International, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings

Revvity, Inc., LabCorp

Key Questions Covered in the Global Vitamin D Testing Market Report



What is the forecast period of the market report?

Which are the key players holding a significant share in the market?

Which segment accounted for the largest share in 2023?

What are the key vitamin D testing market trends? What will the size of the market be by 2031?



This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency, increase in preventive healthcare), restraints (inconsistent testing methods, uncertainty about optimal levels) opportunities (expanding vitamin D testing in primary care), and challenges (over-supplementation risks) influencing the growth of the vitamin D testing market



Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the vitamin D testing market

Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the vitamin D testing market

Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment : In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.



