Man Axes Mother-In-Law To Death, Injures Wife And Her Sister In J & K's Udhampur

11/18/2024 5:08:38 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A man allegedly killed his mother-in-law and critically injured his wife along with her sister over a family dispute in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, Police officials said on Monday.

Suresh Kumar attacked the trio with a sharp edged weapon at Kiya village in RAM Nagar area on Sunday night, the officials said.

They said Kumar fled the scene after leaving his mother-in-law Shanti Devi, wife Lalita and sister-in-law Anju Devi in a pool of blood.

While Devi was declared brought dead at a hospital by the doctors, the two other women were referred to district hospital Udhampur for specialized treatment, the officials said.

A case was registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused who is absconding, they added.

Rakesh, brother-in-law of the accused, said he was under the influence of liquor when he came to their home and axed-to-death his mother besides injuring his wife and her sister.

He said his sister and Kumar's wife had a fight with him over some issue a few days back and he was pressing her to return.

“He should be arrested and handed an exemplary punishment for killing my mother and injuring my sisters,” he said.

