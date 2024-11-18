Infinigate Cloud And Guardz Announce EMEA Partnership

(MENAFN- Pressat) Infinigate Cloud and Guardz partner to deliver an innovative AI-powered, unified security for MSPs across EMEA.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – 18 October 2024 . Infinigate Cloud , the expert business unit of the Infinigate Group specialising in secure cloud solutions, and Guardz , the cybersecurity company empowering MSPs and IT professionals to deliver comprehensive, AI-powered cyber protection for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced a partnership to deliver a full-stack security solution through a single pane of glass for MSPs.

The AI-powered, multi-layered Guardz platform, purpose-built for MSPs, empowering them to safeguard their SMB customers, will be fully integrated and available from the Infinigate Cloud marketplace to Infinigate channel partners across EMEA.

Guardz' unified, AI-powered platform empowers MSPs to secure small and medium-sized businesses against ever-evolving threats, by taking a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity and covering multiple critical aspects of cybersecurity, offering easy-to-manage security controls across users, email, devices, data and cloud applications.

“We are honored to have been chosen as primary Guardz value added distributor in EMEA, as it demonstrates that our unique role as Managed Security Services Distributor fits the go to market strategy of the next generation of cybersecurity vendors who are focusing on the MSP/MSSP segment. We look forward to generating new incremental growth for both Guardz and our 6,000 channel partners, leveraging Guardz' innovative cybersecurity platform, a great addition to the rapidly growing Infinigate Cloud portfolio of Managed Security Services,” said Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at the Infinigate Group.”

Dor Eisner, CEO and Co-Founder at Guardz, said:“We are delighted to partner with Infinigate Cloud to combine their extensive partner network, focused services and technical expertise with our scalable, purpose-built solution for MSPs. SMBs are increasingly turning to MSPs to handle their cybersecurity needs, reflecting a growing demand for specialised cyber protection. The Guardz platform will integrate perfectly within Infinigate Cloud's offering, complemented by their expert professional services, to streamline cybersecurity management, enabling businesses to focus on growth.”

Infinigate Cloud will support Guardz' channel growth through complementary professional services - from technical training, market intelligence, professional marketing and more.

About Infinigate Cloud

Infinigate Cloud is a division within the Infinigate Group specialising in secure cloud solutions.

As a "born in the cloud" distributor with a deep technical heritage, we are digital natives who continuously invest in our teams and develop our value-added services to ensure we provide the best technical expertise and support to our partners.

Our 25+ years of experience in the cloud, our long-standing relationship with Microsoft and our extensive cybersecurity expertise have taught us that we are only successful if our partners are too, as evidenced by our world-class partner satisfaction ratings. Our award-winning training and go-to-market services help our partners realise their full potential and grow their businesses faster.

For additional information please visit

About Guardz

Guardz provides MSPs and IT professionals with an AI-powered cybersecurity platform designed to secure and insure SMBs against cyberattacks. The Guardz platform offers automatic detection and response, protecting users, emails, devices, cloud directories, and data. By simplifying cybersecurity management, Guardz enables businesses to focus on growth without being bogged down by security complexities. The company's scalable and cost-effective pricing model ensures comprehensive protection for all digital assets, facilitating rapid deployment and business expansion.