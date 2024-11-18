Response Plus Medical Joins Wewalk 2024' As Official Onsite Medical Support Partner

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 November 2024 – Response Plus Medical (RPM) – the leading the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region and a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC, joined the 'WeWalk' walkathon organized by TECOM Group as the official onsite Medical Support Partner for the second consecutive year.

The 2024 WeWalk event was held on 16 November at Dubai Science Park. WeWalk is an annual charitable walkathon offering the public a valuable opportunity to express social solidarity. The event donates its proceeds and funds to the Dubai Charity Association

to support people suffering from diabetes.

During the event, an RPM ambulance was stationed along the 3.5km walkathon route with a qualified team of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) who assessed, treated and transported medical emergencies. RPM also showcased First Aid CPR training sessions to interested participants.

Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Response Plus Holding PJSC , said:“RPM has a long-term commitment to building a better world by ensuring the wellbeing of communities in the UAE and beyond. We are proud to be associated with the WeWalk once again. In line with this mission to ensure the health and wellbeing across the globe, we recently announced the $1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award with Burjeel Holdings.”

Over the last decade, RPM has become a partner of choice for major concerts, festivals and sporting events locally and regionally, supporting over 300 events in a year.