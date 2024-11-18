Monday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Monday, November 18, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include Nations League matches and games from the Uruguayan Championship, Argentine Championship , and Brazilian Série B. Fans can look forward to high-stakes international matches as well as domestic league action.

UEFA Nations League







4:45 PM: Croatia vs. Portugal, Sportv



4:45 PM: Poland vs. Scotland, Sportv 2



4:45 PM: Serbia vs. Denmark, Sportv 3



4:45 PM: Bulgaria vs. Belarus, ESPN 4 and Disney+



4:45 PM: Spain vs. Switzerland, Disney+



4:45 PM: Romania vs. Cyprus, Disney+



4:45 PM: Luxembourg vs. Northern Ireland, Disney+



4:45 PM: Kosovo vs. Lithuania, Disney+

4:45 PM: Liechtenstein vs. San Marino, Disney+







4:30 PM: Progreso vs. Fénix, Disney+



7:00 PM: Cerro vs. Boston River, Disney+

9:30 PM: Cerro Largo vs. Montevideo Wanderers, Disney+





7:15 PM: Platense vs. Godoy Cruz, Disney+





9:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs. Avaí, Sportv and Premiere







4:45 PM: Croatia vs. Portugal (UEFA Nations League)

9:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs. Avaí (Brazilian Série B)





4:45 PM: Poland vs. Scotland (UEFA Nations League)





4:45 PM: Serbia vs. Denmark (UEFA Nations League)





4:45 PM: Bulgaria vs. Belarus (UEFA Nations League)







4:30 PM: Progreso vs. Fénix (Uruguayan Championship)



4:45 PM: Spain vs. Switzerland (UEFA Nations League)



4:45 PM: Romania vs. Cyprus (UEFA Nations League)



4:45 PM: Luxembourg vs. Northern Ireland (UEFA Nations League)



4:45 PM: Kosovo vs. Lithuania (UEFA Nations League)



4:45 PM: Liechtenstein vs. San Marino (UEFA Nations League)



7:00 PM: Cerro vs. Boston River (Uruguayan Championship)



7:15 PM: Platense vs. Godoy Cruz (Argentine Championship)

9:30 PM: Cerro Largo vs. Montevideo Wanderers (Uruguayan Championship)





9:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs. Avaí (Brazilian Série B)



Uruguayan ChampionshipArgentine ChampionshipBrazilian Serie BWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?SportvSportv 2Sportv 3ESPN 4 and Disney+Disney+PremiereMonday's Football Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live