Monday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
Date
11/18/2024 5:00:43 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Monday, November 18, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include UEFA Nations League matches and games from the Uruguayan Championship, Argentine Championship , and Brazilian Série B. Fans can look forward to high-stakes international matches as well as domestic league action.
UEFA Nations League
4:45 PM: Croatia vs. Portugal, Sportv
4:45 PM: Poland vs. Scotland, Sportv 2
4:45 PM: Serbia vs. Denmark, Sportv 3
4:45 PM: Bulgaria vs. Belarus, ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:45 PM: Spain vs. Switzerland, Disney+
4:45 PM: Romania vs. Cyprus, Disney+
4:45 PM: Luxembourg vs. Northern Ireland, Disney+
4:45 PM: Kosovo vs. Lithuania, Disney+
4:45 PM: Liechtenstein vs. San Marino, Disney+
Uruguayan Championship
4:30 PM: Progreso vs. Fénix, Disney+
7:00 PM: Cerro vs. Boston River, Disney+
9:30 PM: Cerro Largo vs. Montevideo Wanderers, Disney+
Argentine Championship
7:15 PM: Platense vs. Godoy Cruz, Disney+
Brazilian Serie B
9:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs. Avaí, Sportv and Premiere
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Sportv
4:45 PM: Croatia vs. Portugal (UEFA Nations League)
9:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs. Avaí (Brazilian Série B)
Sportv 2
4:45 PM: Poland vs. Scotland (UEFA Nations League)
Sportv 3
4:45 PM: Serbia vs. Denmark (UEFA Nations League)
ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:45 PM: Bulgaria vs. Belarus (UEFA Nations League)
Disney+
4:30 PM: Progreso vs. Fénix (Uruguayan Championship)
4:45 PM: Spain vs. Switzerland (UEFA Nations League)
4:45 PM: Romania vs. Cyprus (UEFA Nations League)
4:45 PM: Luxembourg vs. Northern Ireland (UEFA Nations League)
4:45 PM: Kosovo vs. Lithuania (UEFA Nations League)
4:45 PM: Liechtenstein vs. San Marino (UEFA Nations League)
7:00 PM: Cerro vs. Boston River (Uruguayan Championship)
7:15 PM: Platense vs. Godoy Cruz (Argentine Championship)
9:30 PM: Cerro Largo vs. Montevideo Wanderers (Uruguayan Championship)
Premiere
9:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs. Avaí (Brazilian Série B)
