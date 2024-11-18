عربي


WATCH: Swearing-In Ceremony Of New Cabinet Of Ministers

11/18/2024 4:29:07 AM

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Nov 18 (newsin) – The Cabinet Ministers of the new government are scheduled to be sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at 10.00 a.m. today (Nov. 18) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

