WATCH: Swearing-In Ceremony Of New Cabinet Of Ministers

11/18/2024 4:29:07 AM
Nov 18 (newsin) – The Cabinet Ministers of the new government are scheduled to be sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at 10.00 a.m. today (Nov. 18) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
