

Moreover, the reduced latency enables real-time applications and mission-critical control systems, like autonomous vehicles and industrial automation. 5G allows more simultaneous connections of devices, which is great with high-density applications like IoT due to its optimized communication. This is facilitated by defining virtual networks with customized QoS requirements using network slicing to securely and reliably communicate critical IoT applications. 5G supports smart cities, industrial IoT, healthcare, and autonomous vehicles, enabling connectivity and low latency in self-driving cars. This is expected to fuel the demand for 5G IoT modules during the forecasted period.

5G IOT MODULE MARKET DRIVERS:

Increasing integration of IoT in 5G networks is expected to increase the global demand for 5G IoT modules.

This new technological integration of 5G tech with IoT devices is the backbone of the aspiration in the IoT era. It assists gadgets with improving their performance and reliability and provides them with global coverage. IoT hardware can integrate with these wireless networksto create high bandwidth, low latency, and fast data transfer devices. Hence, the demand for 5G IoTand its modules continues to grow vigorously, making it one of the major variables in the market expansion.

Moreover, key players are collaborating to develop and advance this technological innovation, contributing to a rise in demand for 5G IoT modules. For instance, in August 2023, Renesas Electronics Corporation collaborated with Sequans Communications S.A., a leading provider of 5G/4G chips and modules for IoT, to develop an integrated module based on Renesas series MCUs. This indicates Renesas's ambitions to buy Sequans to expand its product lineup anddeliver a full IoT solution.

5G IoT Module Market Geographical Outlook:

The North American region is expected to hold a substantial 5G IoT module market share.

The North American region is estimated to dominate the 5G IoT modules market as it has developed a very strong infrastructure, with telecommunication companies having deployed 5G networks in significant numbers throughout the region. Smart cities, manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics are some of the diverse industries that drive the demand for 5G IoT modules in the region due to its well-established infrastructure. In addition, the region's strong technological ecosystem and various industry verticals enable the quick adoption of IoT modules.

For instance, in June 2023, Fibocom announced that its MediaTek-based 5G module FG360 was certified by a top US carrier to enter the US nationwide 5G network lineup and officially deliver wireless services. The module supports uninterrupted high-speed broadband connectivity that can stream data-intensive applications, including Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Industrial IoT (IIoT), autonomous robotics, and telemedicine within the North American market. The module is based on the MediaTek T750 chipset and was designed to provide an outstanding 5G network experience for FWA applications that require high-speed broadband wireless connectivity in homes, enterprises, and manufacturing.

