Biden Allows Ukraine To Use US Arms Against Russia

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Days before leaving the White House, President Joe Biden has allowed Ukraine to use America's long-range weapons against Russia, reports CNN.

Biden's decision is likely to escalate a conflict his successor Donald Trump, who is set to take oath as US president on Jan. 29, wants to end as soon as possible.

The administration has already sent about 50,000 to Russia's southern region of Kursk, where Ukraine launched its counterattack in the summer.

One unnamed US official said the American weapons were meant to be used initially in Kursk, a region that Russia does not want to serve as a bargaining chip for Ukraine in any future talks.

In support of Russia's massive war effort, thousands of North Korean soldiers have reportedly deployed to the embattled region. Biden and his advisers fear the move could lead to a dangerous new phase in the conflict.

Despite aversion from some members of his team, the outgoing president secretly authorised the transfer of the long-range ATACMS missiles in February for use inside Ukraine. The US delivered the missiles, with a 300-kilpmetre range, in April.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, reacting to the news on Sunday, said on Telegram, said:“Missiles will speak for themselves.”

He added:“Today, there is a lot of talk in the media about us receiving a permit for respective actions. Hits are not made with words. Such things don't need announcements. Missiles will speak for themselves.”

On the campaign trail, Trump had slammed military support to Ukraine as a drain on US resources. Without going into details, he had also indicated he would end the conflict.

