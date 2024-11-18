Israel Intensifies Attacks On Gaza As Lebanon Reviews US Truce Plan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza announced that the Israeli committed three massacres against civilians in the past 24 hours, with 35 dead and 111 injured.





It added that the toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 43,799 dead and 103,601 since October 7, 2023.





In a related context, the Palestinian presidency attributed, on Saturday, that the escalation of violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West and the continuation of genocide in Gaza to America's support for Israel, stressing the need for urgent international action to stop this escalation.





Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the Palestinian presidential spokesperson, stated:“The Israeli aggression in the West Bank and Gaza Strip requires an urgent international position, not to be satisfied with policies of condemnation and denunciation that are no longer useful to prevent the destruction of the region as a result of this Israeli crime.”





He added:“The Israeli persistence in crime and terrorism and defiance of international legitimacy and international law is due to the continued American support with money, weapons, and political cover.”





While Israel anticipates receiving Lebanon's response to the US-presented settlement proposal within days, the field is seeing a significant escalation.





The Israeli occupation army has intensified its raids on various Lebanese areas following the announcement of the second ground incursion into the south. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has escalated its operations against Israeli military bases, reaching a total of thirty-one on Friday.





During his meeting with Ali Larijani, the senior advisor to the Iranian leader, on Friday, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized the importance of supporting the Lebanese state's position in implementing international resolution 1701, promoting national unity, and refraining from taking actions that could incite sensitivities among any group of Lebanese and favor one group over the other.





Mikati said that the Lebanese government prioritizes stopping the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, reaching a ceasefire, and implementing resolution 1701 in its entirety without any amendments or interpretations that differ from the content and provisions of the resolution.