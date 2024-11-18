University of Wollongong India opens India campus in GIFT City

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 15 November 2024 | The University of Wollongong (UOW) India inaugurated its India campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, marking a new era of world-class education accessible to Indian students. UOW India has commenced offering the Master of Financial Technology, Master of Financial Technology (Extension), and a Graduate Certificate in Financial Technology, with classes starting this week.

At the event, the University also announced Cerin Elsa Joji as the inaugural recipient of the Women Leaders in FinTech Scholarship, aimed to boost female participation in the tech sector.

In alignment with its mission to deepen collaboration with Indian organisations, UOW India announced a strategic partnership with Odoo at the inauguration. Odoo, a renowned open-source business software suite, provides tools for CRM, eCommerce, accounting, and more, ensuring students gain practical, industry-relevant skills. Odoo joins a growing portfolio of global industry collaborators that UOW is bringing to GIFT City.

Speaking at the event, Michael Still, Chancellor of the University of Wollongong, said, “Launching UOW’s campus in GIFT City marks an exciting new chapter for our University and I’m incredibly proud to see us become part of India’s remarkable educational legacy.

“For centuries, India has been a beacon of knowledge and innovation, and it is inspiring to join in that tradition. This campus isn’t just about expanding our global reach; it is about building lasting connections and creating meaningful opportunities for students and communities.”

IBM ICE is UOW India’s inaugural, global industry partner that is contributing to cutting-edge curriculum and highly valued industry engagement in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and analytics, cybersecurity, gaming, contextual mobility, and blockchain technology.

Marisa Mastroianni, Managing Director and Group CEO at UOW Global Enterprises, said, “India’s rapid economic and technological advancements have attracted global attention. Students shouldn’t have to travel across continents to access Australia’s world-class education. With UOW India, we’re bringing global learning to their doorstep in GIFT City, India’s first operational smart city.

“Students at our GIFT City campus will experience the same high standards as our Australian and global campuses, including those in Dubai, Malaysia and Hong Kong. To enhance this experience, our first cohort will receive a fully funded trip to our Dubai campus, immersing them into our global network and international collaborations.

“UOW India students will join more than 7,000 students offshore, and upon graduation join an alumni community of more than 190,000 strong from 199 countries. We’re excited to witness our first cohort of students grow into the leaders of tomorrow.”

The event witnessed high-profile members from the industry, academia, and government officials from both Australia and India.

Investment NSW Deputy Secretary Rebecca McPhee said, “The NSW Government has a close relationship with GIFT City through the NSW-Gujarat sister-state agreement established in 2015. With that foundation, we are proud to have assisted UOW’s expansion in India, facilitating introductions to government officials and prominent Gujarat-based businesses to help bring this new campus to life. This is a fantastic outcome for the UOW and demonstrates not only the importance of the India-NSW relationship but also the many opportunities that exist in the growing field of transnational education.”





