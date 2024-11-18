Russian-Ethiopian forum highlights investment opportunities

(MENAFN) A Russian delegation led by senior officials met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the ‘Russia-Ethiopia: Time Doesn’t Wait’ international business forum in Addis Ababa, as reported by the Roscongress Foundation press service on Thursday.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Abiy emphasized the importance of attracting Russian investments into Ethiopia's key sectors, such as agriculture, information and communication technologies, mining, and engineering. He also highlighted Ethiopia’s longstanding relationship with Russia.



The forum, organized by the Coordination Committee for Economic Cooperation with African Countries (AFROCOM) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, was supported by the Roscongress Foundation. It brought together Russian companies from various industries, including agriculture, IT, banking, and manufacturing, to explore opportunities in Ethiopia’s growing economy.



Ethiopian industrial leaders such as Ethiopian Investment Holding, Ethio Telecom, Ethiopian Construction Works Corporation, Bole Lemi Industrial Park, and Kilinto Industrial Park also participated in the event.

