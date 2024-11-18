عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sri Lanka's New Cabinet Sworn In Today

Sri Lanka's New Cabinet Sworn In Today


11/18/2024 12:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Nov 18 (NNN-XINHUA) – The swearing-in ceremony for the new Sri Lankan cabinet will be held today, the President's media Division (PMD) announced, yesterday.

Cabinet ministers will be sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and deputy ministers will also take their oaths, the PMD said.

The president will name a 23-member cabinet, local media reported.

President Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP), won 159 seats, out of 225 in the parliamentary election, held on Nov 14.– NNN-XINHUA

MENAFN18112024000200011047ID1108895492


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search