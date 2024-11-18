Sri Lanka's New Cabinet Sworn In Today

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Nov 18 (NNN-XINHUA) – The swearing-in ceremony for the new Sri Lankan cabinet will be held today, the President's Division (PMD) announced, yesterday.

Cabinet ministers will be sworn in before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and deputy ministers will also take their oaths, the PMD said.

The president will name a 23-member cabinet, local media reported.

President Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP), won 159 seats, out of 225 in the parliamentary election, held on Nov 14.– NNN-XINHUA

