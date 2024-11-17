UNRWA Media Adviser Stresses Jordan's 'Crucial' Role In Protecting Agency's Operations
Date
11/17/2024 11:10:16 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - media Adviser at UNRWA Adnan Abu Hasna has stressed the crucial role of Jordan's supportive stance for the agency in protecting its operations from attempts to undermine its work, most recent of which Israeli Knesset bills aimed at curtailing UNRWA's efforts.
Abu Hasna praised his majesty King Abdullah for his consistent defence of the rights of Palestine refugees at the regional and international levels, noting that Jordan is the largest host country for Palestine refugees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.
He warned that the new laws passed by the Israeli Knesset pose a significant and unprecedented threat to the relationship between a UN member state and UNRWA, the largest UN agency, which employs over 30,000 staff in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.
The media adviser stressed that the enforcement of these laws would disrupt UNRWA's vital services, including education, health and humanitarian assistance.
Abu Hasna also stressed that 350,000 students in Gaza and the West Bank depend on UNRWA schools and that 18,000 staff work to provide these essential services.
MENAFN17112024000028011005ID1108895255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.