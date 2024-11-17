UNRWA Media Adviser Stresses Jordan's 'Crucial' Role In Protecting Agency's Operations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Adviser at Adnan Abu Hasna has stressed the crucial role of Jordan's supportive stance for the agency in protecting its operations from attempts to undermine its work, most recent of which Israeli Knesset bills aimed at curtailing UNRWA's efforts.

Abu Hasna praised King Abdullah for his consistent defence of the rights of Palestine refugees at the regional and international levels, noting that Jordan is the largest host country for Palestine refugees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

He warned that the new laws passed by the Israeli Knesset pose a significant and unprecedented threat to the relationship between a UN member state and UNRWA, the largest UN agency, which employs over 30,000 staff in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

The media adviser stressed that the enforcement of these laws would disrupt UNRWA's vital services, including education, health and humanitarian assistance.

Abu Hasna also stressed that 350,000 students in Gaza and the West Bank depend on UNRWA schools and that 18,000 staff work to provide these essential services.