Hilton Bali Resort Bolsters Sustainability Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expanded program spotlights locally sourced produce, reduces environmental impact and supports local communities

BALI, INDONESIA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hilton Bali Resort, a 27-acre cliffside retreat in the tranquil area of Nusa Dua, has expanded its sustainability initiatives with a dual goal of protecting Bali's pristine natural environment and supporting local communities.Circular EconomyReinforcing the resort's commitment to environmental stewardship, the team aims to reuse and repurpose as much as possible. Rainwater is collected for irrigation, fruit peelings are used to make edible candles and delicious artisanal products like corn cob jelly and banana peel jam, and glass bottles from jam, honey and kombucha are repurposed as containers for chili sauce, ketchup, mustard and milk. Additionally, using the team's creativity, unused building supplies left from recent renovations were turned into furniture and fixtures for the buffet.Community SupportTo lessen the resort's carbon footprint while supporting nearby farmers, fresh eggs from local free-range hens are turned into delicious breakfast dishes at the Nusa Dua Lounge. Meanwhile, the new 'Soap for Hope' initiative, in collaboration with Diversey, an Indonesian cleaning supplier, reprocesses used hotel guest soaps into new soap bars that are donated to the less fortunate.Green OperationsIn 2024, following a comprehensive third-party audit, Hilton Bali changed all lighting to LED and installed water-saving devices that regulate water flow in the public areas, guest rooms and in the kitchens. The chefs also work closely with the landscaping team to reuse compostable food waste as plant fertilizer as part of the new“EcoEnzyme Project”, while the new partnership with Lengis Hijau, Bali's first non-profit enterprise for recycling used cooking oil into high-quality biodiesel, enables the resort to further reduce its environmental footprint. In the next phase, Hilton Bali will implement an on-site water bottling system to minimize plastic waste.For more information about Hilton Bali, please call +62 361 773377 or visit hilton.####About Hilton Bali ResortSituated in the southern part of Bali, in the prestigious Nusa Dua area, the resort is only 20 minutes' drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport, lifestyle centres of Kuta and Seminyak, as well as the capital of Bali, Denpasar via the new Bali Mandara Toll Road. Sitting atop a 40-meter cliff, with stunning views of the Indian Ocean, Hilton Bali Resort offers 401 well-appointed rooms and suites and 19 luxurious villas. The resort is famous for its breathtaking sights from the majority of its rooms, extensive lush gardens and one of the most picturesque, secluded beaches on the island. Tropical atmosphere and Balinese traditions are reflected in the design and warm service delivery. As a choice destination for events, conferences, exhibitions, and banquets, the resort offers a variety of indoor and outdoor options including two conference centres with pillar-less ballrooms as well as a unique ocean-facing wedding chapel. An array of recreational facilities including 4 interconnected freshwater swimming pools, Kids Club, 8 semi-outdoor private spa villas and 4 dining options specializing in Balinese, Mediterranean and International cuisine as well as a Deli. Learn more about Hilton Bali Resort by visiting hilton or following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Hwee peng Yeo

Glodow Nead Communications

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.