عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Navy Commander Visits Defense Positions In Kherson Region

Navy Commander Visits Defense Positions In Kherson Region


11/17/2024 7:12:01 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of Ukraine's Naval Forces Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa met with the troops defending Kherson region and discussed options for the further battlefield developments.

That's according to the Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Navy Commander, Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, visited the troops defending Kherson region. During the meeting, options for the further battlefield developments were discussed. In particular, it was about strengthening defenses in strategically important axes and the possibility of pushing the enemy back," the report reads.

In addition, Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa spoke with the personnel regarding their needs during a cold cold.


Navy Commander Visits Defense Positions In Kherson Region Image
 Read also: Russians setting up defenses against sea drones to bring naval fleet back to occupied Crimea - guerillas

According to the press service, on the eve of Sergeant Day, the commander awarded sergeants in one of the units, praising their professionalism and dedication to service.


Navy Commander Visits Defense Positions In Kherson Region Image

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 12, Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa met with his Danish counterpart, Rear Admiral Henrik Ryberg, who was on a visit to Odesa.

Photo: Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN17112024000193011044ID1108895094


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search