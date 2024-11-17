Navy Commander Visits Defense Positions In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of Ukraine's Naval Forces Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa met with the defending Kherson region and discussed options for the further battlefield developments.

That's according to the Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Navy Commander, Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, visited the troops defending Kherson region. During the meeting, options for the further battlefield developments were discussed. In particular, it was about strengthening defenses in strategically important axes and the possibility of pushing the enemy back," the report reads.

In addition, Vice-Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa spoke with the personnel regarding their needs during a cold cold.

According to the press service, on the eve of Sergeant Day, the commander awarded sergeants in one of the units, praising their professionalism and dedication to service.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 12, Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa met with his Danish counterpart, Rear Admiral Henrik Ryberg, who was on a visit to Odesa.

Photo: Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine