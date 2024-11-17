Kuwait Amir Rep. Delivers GCC Summit Invitation To UAE Pres.
ABU DHABI, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, delivered on Sunday on invitation from His Highness the Amir to UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
The invite is to the Gulf Cooperation Council Supreme Council meeting, for gulf heads of state, set to be held in Kuwait on December 1.
This came during the meeting between the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as part of his visit to Abu Dhabi. (pickup previous)
